Play

Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Dishes out eight hits

Tanev led the team with eight hits against the Kings on Saturday.

Tanev has handed out 32 hits in his last six contests but is also chipping in offensively with three points over that stretch. The winger is currently slotted into a third-line role, alongside Teddy Blueger and Alex Galchenyuk. If he continues to perform well, the Toronto native could step into a top-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories