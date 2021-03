Tanev (upper body) cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Tanev didn't join the team for Sunday's practice, but he skated on his own before the session. The 29-year-old winger is still rehabbing from an upper-body injury, but since he's considered day-to-day, he may return to action for Monday's matchup versus the Islanders.