Tanev (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Devils, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Tanev missed his first game of the season in Saturday's win over the Devils, though the reason for his absence wasn't disclosed. The Penguins will evaluate Tanev during warmups before making a decision. The 29-year-old was heating up before this injury, positing eight points in as many games.
