Tanev (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Boston on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He skated this morning and will be a game-time decision."

If Tanev gets into the lineup Thursday, it would end his six-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Toronto native tallied eight points in his last eight contests and will look to retake his spot on the third line. In order to play against the Bruins, Tanev will need to be activated off injured reserve.