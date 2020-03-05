Play

Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Good to go

Tanev (illness) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sabres.

Tanev missed Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to gut it out Thursday. The 28-year-old winger will skate with Evan Rodrigues and Teddy Blueger on Pittsburgh's fourth line against Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories