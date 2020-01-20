Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Grabs helper in win

Tanev picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Tanev's helper on Jack Johnson's shorthanded goal helped even up the game on Pittsburgh's way to a comeback victory. The winger remains in a four-game goalless streak but is seeing plenty of ice time (14:57 per game) over that stretch. Even with the return of Sidney Crosby, coach Mike Sullivan continues to give his fourth line plenty of minutes.