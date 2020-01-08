Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Lights lamp Tuesday

Tanev potted a goal on two shots, dished five hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Tanev's third-period goal wound up being the game-winner. He reached the 20-point threshold with the goal -- the 28-year-old has nine tallies and 11 assists through 43 games this year. He's added 166 hits (fourth in the league) and 65 shots on goal. The high-end physicality is enough to warrant a look in deeper formats, and it helps that Tanev's on pace for a career year.