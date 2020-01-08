Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Lights lamp Tuesday
Tanev potted a goal on two shots, dished five hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Tanev's third-period goal wound up being the game-winner. He reached the 20-point threshold with the goal -- the 28-year-old has nine tallies and 11 assists through 43 games this year. He's added 166 hits (fourth in the league) and 65 shots on goal. The high-end physicality is enough to warrant a look in deeper formats, and it helps that Tanev's on pace for a career year.
More News
-
Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Scores game-winner•
-
Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Dishes out eight hits•
-
Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Collects second goal•
-
Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Assist in 200th game•
-
Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Opens camp on Malkin's line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.