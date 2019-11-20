Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Lights lamp twice in OT loss
Tanev scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
He found the back of the net with his only two shots of the evening while adding four hits and two blocked shots to his ledger. Tanev has posted back-to-back two-point performances, but on the year the 27-year-old has just five goals and 11 points in 21 games.
