Penguins GM Ron Hextall said Monday that Tanev (upper body) isn't expected to return before the postseason, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Tanev is on long-term injured reserve, so the Penguins will accrue salary-cap relief with him out of the lineup. The team doesn't have a clear replacement for Tanev's physical presence, as he's collected 139 hits in addition to 16 points this year. The Penguins acquired Jeff Carter from the Kings to add depth to their bottom six.