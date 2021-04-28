Tanev (upper body) will travel with the Penguins for their upcoming four-game road trip. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Tans skated with the taxi squad before practice today and is making progress. They'll all travel with us," Pens Inside Scoop reports.

The fact that Tanev has yet to practice with the team likely means he won't be an option versus Washington on Thursday but it appears he is at least trending in the right direction. Where Tanev fits into the lineup once cleared to play remains unclear, yet it possible he gets an opportunity to skate with Evgeni Malkin (lower body) in a second-line role in order to offer some speed on the Russian center's line.