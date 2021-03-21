Tanev (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Devils, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tanev will miss a second straight game due to this undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old has accrued 15 points and 133 hits through 30 games this year. His next opportunity to play is Wednesday against the Sabres.
