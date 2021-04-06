Tanev (upper body), as expected, was designated for injured reserve Tuesday.
Considering Tanev was classified as week-to-week by coach Mike Sullivan on Monday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him placed on IR. With the retroactive designation, Tanev could technically be activated as soon as Sunday's matchup with the Devils, though it certainly seems like he should be expected to miss at least a few weeks.
