Tanev (upper body) practiced in full with the Penguins on Friday but won't be available for Saturday's season final versus Buffalo.

Tanev has been sidelined for the club's last 17 outings due to his upper-body issue but is trending in the right direction for a postseason return. With the late-season emergence of Frederick Gaudreau (five points in his last five games), Tanev figures to reunite with Zach Aston-Reese and Teddy Blueger on the fourth line.