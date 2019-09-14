Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Opens camp on Malkin's line

Tanev is skating on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Alex Galchenyuk to open camp, Dave Molinari of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

This could just be the Penguins trying to save face after signing Tanev to a six-year, $21-million contract that was largely derided as a substantial overpayment, but perhaps they truly see something in Tanev that the rest of the league doesn't. Either way, an extended stint by Malkin's side would do wonders for Tanev's production, as he would have a great chance to finally crack the 30-point mark for the first time.