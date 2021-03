Tanev (upper body) joined his teammates for Monday's optional game-day skate.

Tanev has already missed the club's last five contests due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to sustaining his injury, the winger was thriving offensively with eight points in his last eight contests while averaging 14:36 of ice time. Once given the green light, Tanev should retake his spot in the bottom six. In order to get back into the lineup, Tanev will need to be activated off injured reserve.