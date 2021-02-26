Tanev scored a short-handed goal on three shots in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Thursday. He also led the team with five hits and tied for team lead with four blocks.

Tanev got the Penguins on the board 4:22 into the third period, carrying the puck deep into the Washington zone and outwaiting netminder Vitek Vanecek for his fifth goal of the year. The 29-year-old has seven points through 18 games in his bottom-six role.