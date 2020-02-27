Play

Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Pointless streak drags on

Tanev failed to register a point in Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles, bringing his pointless streak to five games.

It's been even longer since Tanev tickled the twine, dating back to Feb. 2 versus Washington (a stretch of 10 games). The winger currently finds himself slotted into a third-line role with Patrick Marleau, though line combinations figure to remain fluid as coach Mike Sullivan tries to fit Pittsburgh's three deadline additions into the lineup.

