Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Pots game-winner late

Tanev scored the game-winning goal and had three shots with two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Tanev scored with 2:33 remaining in regulation to put the Penguins up 4-2, benefiting from a fortunate bounce when his shot from the slot deflected off the stick of a Washington defender and went up and over Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov. Tanev hadn't scored in his previous six games and had failed to generate more than one shot in all but one of those games. The third-line winger has 11 goals and 23 points in 52 games in his first year as a Penguin.