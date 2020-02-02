Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Pots game-winner late
Tanev scored the game-winning goal and had three shots with two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.
Tanev scored with 2:33 remaining in regulation to put the Penguins up 4-2, benefiting from a fortunate bounce when his shot from the slot deflected off the stick of a Washington defender and went up and over Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov. Tanev hadn't scored in his previous six games and had failed to generate more than one shot in all but one of those games. The third-line winger has 11 goals and 23 points in 52 games in his first year as a Penguin.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.