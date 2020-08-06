Tanev managed an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Tanev rushed into the zone around Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete, then set up a shot for Zach Aston-Reese. Teddy Blueger converted on the rebound to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead. While not an elite scorer -- Tanev had 25 points in 68 games in the regular season -- the speedy winger put 244 hits and 95 shots. In formats that reward physicality, Tanev is a solid depth option.