Tanev scored a goal on two shots and levied three hits Sunday in a 6-3 win over Washington.

Tanev cleaned up a Cody Ceci rebound in front of the Washington net to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead 11:01 into the first period. It was the fourth goal of the season for the third-line winger, who has chipped in with a point in three of his last five games.