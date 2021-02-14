Tanev scored a goal on two shots and levied three hits Sunday in a 6-3 win over Washington.
Tanev cleaned up a Cody Ceci rebound in front of the Washington net to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead 11:01 into the first period. It was the fourth goal of the season for the third-line winger, who has chipped in with a point in three of his last five games.
