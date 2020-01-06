Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Scores game-winner

Tanev scored the overtime, game-winning goal in Saturday's victory over Montreal.

Tanev broke a five-game goalless streak with hsi tally and helped Pittsburgh earn the additional point versus the Habs. In 42 appearances this year, the winger has notched eight goals, 11 helpers and 63 shots. Slotted into a third-line role right now, the 27-year-old could be a sneaky value play and should continue to provide Pittsburgh with depth scoring moving forward.