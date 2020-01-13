Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Sends game into OT
Tanev scored a goal on his only shot of the game and added a pair of hits in a 4-3 shootout win over Arizona on Sunday.
Tanev knotted the game at 3-3 when he buried a rebound chance with three minutes remaining in regulation. It was his 10th goal of the season and his third in the last five games. The 28-year-old now has 21 points in 45 games after collecting 29 in 80 games last season with Winnipeg.
