Tanev (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday.

Tanev has already missed the last three games, and his shift to LTIR will guarantee that he'll sit out the next seven contests as well. The April 25th contest against the Bruins is his next opportunity to play. The Penguins are aiming to bring in Nicolas Deslauriers to take over Tanev's physical presence in the bottom six.

