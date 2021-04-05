Tanev is considered week-to-week after sustaining an upper-body issue against Boston on Saturday.

Tanev was just two games back from a previous six-game stint on injured reserve due to an upper-body problem. It's just the latest in a string of injury absences for Pittsburgh, who remain without Evgeni Malkin (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) and Teddy Blueger (upper body). Without Tanev available, Pittsburgh could elevate Sam Lafferty to a third-line role until one of the aforementioned players is cleared to return. Based on his timeline, fantasy players can likely expect Tanev to wind up on injured reserve in the coming days.