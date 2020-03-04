Play

Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Traveling with team

Tanev (illness) will be with the Penguins for the club's trip to Buffalo on Thursday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While Tanev was held out of Wednesday's practice session, the fact that he will make the trip to Buffalo bodes well for him being back in the lineup. Sam Lafferty figures to be the odd man out with Tanev healthy.

