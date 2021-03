Tanev picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

He also chipped in two shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating. Tanev was the unsung hero of the Pens' comeback victory, picking up the primary helpers on both Zach Aston-Reese's game-tying tally late in the second period and Jared McCann's game-winner midway through the third. On the season, Tanev has five goals and nine points through 23 games, matching last year's scoring pace from his first campaign with Pittsburgh.