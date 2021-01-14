Tanev scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Pens' third line of Tanev, Mark Jankowski and Jared McCann ended up being their most consistent source of offense on the night, combining for two goals and five points. Tanev has delivered double-digit goals and 25-plus points in back-to-back seasons, and while his Opening Night performance was a great start to this campaign, the 29-year-old isn't likely to improve significantly on that output given his current assignment.