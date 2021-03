Tanev (upper body) won't be an option for Wednesday's clash with Buffalo, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Tanev will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. The fact that the Toronto-born winger is back on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction, though with the quick turnaround before Thursday's clash with Buffalo, Tanev may not be ready until the Pens face the Islanders on Saturday.