Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Will miss Tuesday
Tanev will sit out Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to illness, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Tanev's absence shouldn't make waves in many fantasy leagues, but he does provide some scoring (25 points in 64 games) in addition to the enforcer mentality (234 hits). He'll aim to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Sabres.
