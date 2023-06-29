Yager was selected 14th overall by the Penguins in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Yager is a driven, hard-on-the-puck pivot with a nose for the puck and a rocket shot -- his release is ridiculous. Sounds great, right? You bet, from an on-ice perspective, but perhaps less-so through a fantasy lens. Yager is sub-six-foot with average wheels and puck skills, so he's not a slam-dunk top-six guy. But his attention to detail and drive make him a potential middle-six forechecker who can pop in 20 goals. And if he can fill out his 166-frame, Yager could play up on the second line, and his shot certainly has PP1 quality. He's sturdy, not a star.