Kulak (not injured related) was added to the active roster Monday.

After being acquired by Pittsburgh from Edmonton on Friday, Kulak sat out two straight games as a non-roster player while he settled his immigration paperwork. Now that he has received clearance, he should be available to make his Pittsburgh debut against his former team when the Penguins host the Oilers on Tuesday. Kulak has two assists, 33 shots on goal and 38 blocked shots in 31 appearances this season.