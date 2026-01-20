Kulak scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Kulak snapped a seven-game point drought with the goal. The 32-year-old has seen regular top-four usage lately and is also receiving power-play time in the absence of Erik Karlsson (lower body). Kulak has one goal, four assists, 55 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 48 appearances between the Penguins and the Oilers this season.