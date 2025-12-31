Kulak notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Kulak's first point as a Penguin, to go with 12 blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's taken on top-four minutes, but his defensive playing style will keep him out of the mix in most fantasy formats. For the season, he has just three helpers with 50 blocks, six hits, 35 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 38 appearances between Pittsburgh and Edmonton.