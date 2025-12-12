Kulak was flipped to the Penguins from the Oilers on Friday, along with Stuart Skinner and a 2029 second-round pick, in exchange for Tristan Jarry and Samuel Poulin.

Kulak joins a crowded blue line that already includes veterans Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba, which makes it difficult to see where he fits into the lineup. In 31 games this year, the 31-year-old Kulak notched two helpers but has yet to find the back of the net while registering 33 shots. With general manager Kyle Dubas stockpiling defensemen, it's possible he's not done wheeling and dealing.