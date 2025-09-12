Murray signed a professional tryout agreement with Pittsburgh on Friday, per NHL Insider Frank Seravalli.

Murray will face an uphill battle in securing a permanent contract with the Penguins, considering the organization already has several veterans on the roster who are filling bottom-six roles, including Kevin Hayes (lower body), Noel Acciari (undisclosed) and Danton Heinen. If Murray does secure a contract with Pittsburgh, it figures to be a two-way deal that will see him shift between levels.