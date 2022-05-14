Boyle is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after leaving early during Friday's loss to the Rangers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Boyle left after registering just 1:25 of ice time during the first period. The 37-year-old notched two assists while averaging 12:01 of ice time through the first five games of the series. An update on his status should be available before Game 7 on Sunday.