Boyle is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after leaving early during Friday's loss to the Rangers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Boyle left after registering just 1:25 of ice time during the first period. The 37-year-old notched two assists while averaging 12:01 of ice time through the first five games of the series. An update on his status should be available before Game 7 on Sunday.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Provides helper Saturday•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Goal and assist in win over Devils•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Generates helper Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Activated off non-roster list•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Remains sidelined•