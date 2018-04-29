Dumoulin wasn't on the bench for the third period during Sunday's Game 2 against Washington, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Earlier in the contest, Dumoulin was attemping to avoid an incoming Alex Ovechkin when he blindly was struck by a Tom Wilson shoulder to the side of his head, which is likely what caused his absence. Following the collision Dumoulin shortly made his way to the locker room, but there's no word regarding the severity of his injury, although his status should be updated by Pittsburgh before Tuesday's Game 3 against Washington. The 26-year-old has been a key cog on the blue line this postseason, already logging one goal and six assists while averaging 22:42 of ice time, and Matt Hunwick figures to move into the lineup if Dumoulin's forced to miss a game.