Dumoulin (lower body) was taken off injured reserve prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers.

While officially considered a game-time call versus Philadelphia, Dumoulin's removal from IR all but guarantees he will be returning to the lineup. The blueliner is expected to resume his pairing with Kris Letang and should be in consideration for time with the No. 2 power-play unit. While the 28-year-old's offensive upside is limited, he is off to a strong start with three points in his first eight games prior to getting hurt and could top the 20-point mark for a second consecutive season.