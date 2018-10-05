Dumoulin registered two assists and a minus-1 rating during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.

Dumoulin recorded two multi-point games in 2017-18, but with just five goals and 18 points to show for 80 games of work, the Maine-born blueliner should not be counted on to produce with the same vigor as he did in Thursday's home-opener. The 27-year-old remains better suited to deeper formats unless his role expands.