Dumoulin (ankle) has started skating as he works his way back from surgery. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "(Dumoulin is) making progress. He's skated the last couple of days. He's tracking the right way and the fact that he's on the ice right now is real encouraging."

Dumoulin remains without a specific timeline to return to the lineup, but at least he has gotten back on the ice. If the team doesn't expect the blueliner back soon, general manager Jim Rutherford could decide to go after another defenseman prior to Monday's trade deadline. With John Marino (face) sidelined as well, the Pens will continue to utilize Jack Johnson on the top pairing with Kris Letang.