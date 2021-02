Dumoulin (lower body) was able to complete some individual skating Thursday.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction, the fact that Dumoulin isn't ready to join his teammates on the ice likely means he is still week-to-week at best. Once cleared to play, the 292-year-old Maine native will likely return to the top pairing with Kris Letang, which will raise questions about where to utilize rookie sensation Pierre-Olivier Joseph.