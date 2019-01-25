Dumoulin has notched four helpers in his previous six contests.

Dumoulin -- not exactly known for his scoring touch -- has been rolling in assists of late, but hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 10 versus Arizona, his only tally of the season. The defensive-minded blueliner needs just four more points to set a new high and could crack the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.

