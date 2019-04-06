Dumoulin (lower body) showed progress upon taking to the ice ahead of Saturday's optional skate, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports.

It's safe to deduce that Mike Sullivan would have mentioned Dumoulin's status for the regular-season finale against the Rangers if he had any chance of playing in that one. It looks more likely that the industrious blueliner -- who fashioned three goals and 20 assists for a career-high point total over 76 games this campaign -- will be saved for the Stanley Cup quarterfinals against the Islanders.