Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Continues to progress well
Dumoulin (lower body) showed progress upon taking to the ice ahead of Saturday's optional skate, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports.
It's safe to deduce that Mike Sullivan would have mentioned Dumoulin's status for the regular-season finale against the Rangers if he had any chance of playing in that one. It looks more likely that the industrious blueliner -- who fashioned three goals and 20 assists for a career-high point total over 76 games this campaign -- will be saved for the Stanley Cup quarterfinals against the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...