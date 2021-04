Dumoulin posted a secondary assist in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Bruins.

Dumoulin dumped the puck off to Sidney Crosby, who set up Jake Guentzel for the game's only goal -- a beatiful one-timer that went top shelf. April has been quite the productive month for Dumoulin, as he's registered a point in nine of the 13 games the Pens have played.