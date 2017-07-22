Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Contract demands unreasonable for Pens
Dumoulin (hand) is seeking a $4.35 million contract extension, which happens to be $2.4 million more than Pittsburgh's current offer, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Dumoulin proved last season that he can handle more than 20 minutes per contest, and his agent will likely embellish a bit in an attempt to procure a lucrative salary for his client -- after all, NHL defensemen are generally paid out at a premium rate. One thing is for sure: it's not worth breaking the bank on the brawny reaguard in fantasy leagues given his shutdown role and scant offensive output of 33 points in 163 career contests. Once Dumoulin formally enters an arbitration hearing, it could take up to 48 hours for a fair salary cap figure to be assessed.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: No long-term deal yet•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Given qualifying offer Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Powered through hand injury•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Adds helper in Monday's loss•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Scores first postseason goal•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Likely to play Game 3•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...