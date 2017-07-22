Dumoulin (hand) is seeking a $4.35 million contract extension, which happens to be $2.4 million more than Pittsburgh's current offer, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dumoulin proved last season that he can handle more than 20 minutes per contest, and his agent will likely embellish a bit in an attempt to procure a lucrative salary for his client -- after all, NHL defensemen are generally paid out at a premium rate. One thing is for sure: it's not worth breaking the bank on the brawny reaguard in fantasy leagues given his shutdown role and scant offensive output of 33 points in 163 career contests. Once Dumoulin formally enters an arbitration hearing, it could take up to 48 hours for a fair salary cap figure to be assessed.