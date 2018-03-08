Dumoulin notched six points in his previous 11 outings.

While a half dozen points over an 11-game stretch might not seem like a lot, based on his prior seasons, Dumoulin is having a banner year. The blueliner has scored four goals -- which is more than the rest of his NHL career combined -- along with nine helpers and needs just three more points to match his career high. Paired with Kris Letang, the 26-year-old is not going to be looked to for offensive contributions, but if the Penguins are getting production out of a defensive stalwart like Dumoulin, they may be hard to stop on their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup.