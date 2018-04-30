Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Could be available Tuesday
Dumoulin (concussion) will be a game-time call for Game 3 versus Washington on Tuesday.
Following Monday's practice -- during which Dumolin was wearing a non-contact jersey -- the defender confirmed that he was placed into the concussion protocol following the blow to the head he received from Tom Wilson, per Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Maine native did practice alongside regular partner Kris Letang, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up Tuesday. The team will likely wait to see if the 26-year-old suffers any ill effects from Monday's skate before determining his availability against the Capitals.
