Dumoulin (concussion) will be a game-time call for Game 3 versus Washington on Tuesday.

Following Monday's practice -- during which Dumolin was wearing a non-contact jersey -- the defender confirmed that he was placed into the concussion protocol following the blow to the head he received from Tom Wilson, per Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Maine native did practice alongside regular partner Kris Letang, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up Tuesday. The team will likely wait to see if the 26-year-old suffers any ill effects from Monday's skate before determining his availability against the Capitals.