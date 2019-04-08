Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Ditches non-contact jersey
Dumoulin (lower body) skated in a regular sweater during Monday's practice session, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports, and is hoping to suit up versus the Islanders on Wednesday.
Dumoulin was clear that he wouldn't rush himself back into the lineup, a luxury the Pens can afford following the emergence of Erik Gudbranson and Jack Johnson as defensive stalwarts over the last months of the season. Still, there is no player the Pens would rather have anchoring their top pairing with Kris Letang than the 27-year-old Dumoulin. The Maine native won't offer much in terms of direct fantasy value, but his inclusion in the lineup will undoubtedly give Letang the confidence to jump up into the play and contribute more offensively.
