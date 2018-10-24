Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Earns assist Tuesday
Dumoulin snagged a helper versus Edmonton on Tuesday.
Given Dumoulin's defensive style of play, points are likely to be few and far between -- as evident by the five-game drought he just ended. The Maine native could challenge for the 20-point mark this season after coming just two tallies shy last season.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: In lineup Thursday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Takes twirl Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Upper-body injury surfaces•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Records banner year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.