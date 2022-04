Dumoulin (undisclosed) left during the third period of Friday's win over Columbus and did not return. There was no update after the game, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Dumoulin left early in Friday's victory but he returned to log 19:34 of ice time. However, he didn't get a shift for the last eight-plus minutes of the contest. An update on his status should be available before the Penguins begin the postseason.